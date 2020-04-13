Street sweeping schedule: April 13-16

The city is continuing street sweeping this week.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule is subject to change or cancellation due to weather.

April 13: All streets from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.

April 14: All avenues from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.

April 15: All streets from 16th Street South to 26th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also streets and avenues from 13th Street South to 18th Street South from Valeria Way to 8th Avenue South (Chowen Springs).

April 16: All avenues from 13th Street South to 26th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 9th Avenue South.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

