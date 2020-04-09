Body recovered from river identified as missing woman, Amy Harding

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said this morning that the body recovered from the river on April 8 has been identified as Amy Harding, 34.

Harding was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 leaving her residence at 343 Flood Road on foot, according to CCSO.

Slaughter said during an April 9 briefing that a call came in at 5:26 p.m. on April 8 that a homeowner had found a body at 251 Big Bend Lane.

Slaughter said deputies identified Harding at the scene and her body was sent to the Montana Crime Lab.

As of 11 a.m. April 9, the crime lab had determined the cause and manner of death to be accidental drowning and the investigation is now closed, Slaughter said.

Slaughter said the cause and manner of death is consistent with the evidence, but all missing persons are treated as criminal cases until all the evidence is collected.

During the briefing, Slaughter said he gives his condolences to Harding’s family and friends.

“It’s a very tragic situation,” he said.

