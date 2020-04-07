City approves changes to landscape code; rezone, lot aggregation, road vacation for Russell Museum

City Commissioners voted during their April 7 meeting to approve changes to the landscaping code that would lessen requirements for trees and shrubs in many instances for commercial and residential development; and approved a rezone, lot aggregation and street vacation for the C.M. Russell Museum.

The meeting was held via video conferencing with commissioners each in their homes, city staff in the Civic Center with some members of the public, and the public was able to email comments in advance or call in during the meeting.

The call in feature was used for the first time during the April 7 meeting and several members of the public and applicants for projects used the option.

Commissioners also voted to allow Great Falls Fire Rescue to apply for two grants through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, one for a new aerial fire truck, the other for safety and decontamination equipment.

Commissioners voted to indefinitely postpone consideration of creating an energy task force.

