Street sweeping schedule April 6-9
Street sweeping is underway in Great Falls.
Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.
The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.
This week’s schedule is:
- April 6: All Streets from Park Drive North to 13th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 9th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.
- April 7: All Avenues from Park Drive North through 13th Street North from 3rd Avenue North to River Drive North. Also 12th Avenue North from 15th Street North to River Drive North.
- April 8: All Streets from River Drive South through 13th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also 3rd Avenue South from 2nd Street South to River Drive South.
- April 9: All Avenues from 2nd Street South through 13th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 9th Avenue South.