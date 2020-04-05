Sunday Reads: April 5

Strange times continue, but at least it’s warmer outside. Get some fresh air but practice your social distancing.

Happy reading.

The Atlantic: The social-distancing culture war has begun

Vice: 10 million Americans lost their jobs in two weeks because of coronavirus

ProPublica: What we need to understand about asymptomatic carriers if we’re going to beat coronavirus

Quill Magazine: White House sued over release of policies restricting CDC employee speech

The Economist: Border battles: Some American states are curbing travel to fight coronavirus

The New York Times: Navy captain removed from carrier tests positive for COVID-19

Washington Post: Ford and GM are undertaking a warlike effort to produce ventilators. It may fall short and come too late.

The New York Times: As supermarkets feel hazardous and sparse, small farms deliver

CNN: Hotel industry says it will struggle to get by even with government help

CityLab: What we know about density and COVID-19’s spread

Roll Call: No evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or packaging

CityLab: The problem with a coronavirus rent strike

The Wall Street Journal: Closed because of coronavirus, restaurants clear out their pantries

NPR: Food shortages? Nope, too much food in the wrong places.

The Atlantic: The crisis could last 18 months. Be prepared.

National Geographic: Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo

