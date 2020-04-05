Sunday Reads: April 5
Strange times continue, but at least it’s warmer outside. Get some fresh air but practice your social distancing.
Happy reading.
The Atlantic: The social-distancing culture war has begun
Vice: 10 million Americans lost their jobs in two weeks because of coronavirus
ProPublica: What we need to understand about asymptomatic carriers if we’re going to beat coronavirus
Quill Magazine: White House sued over release of policies restricting CDC employee speech
The Economist: Border battles: Some American states are curbing travel to fight coronavirus
The New York Times: Navy captain removed from carrier tests positive for COVID-19
Washington Post: Ford and GM are undertaking a warlike effort to produce ventilators. It may fall short and come too late.
The New York Times: As supermarkets feel hazardous and sparse, small farms deliver
CNN: Hotel industry says it will struggle to get by even with government help
CityLab: What we know about density and COVID-19’s spread
Roll Call: No evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or packaging
CityLab: The problem with a coronavirus rent strike
The Wall Street Journal: Closed because of coronavirus, restaurants clear out their pantries
NPR: Food shortages? Nope, too much food in the wrong places.
The Atlantic: The crisis could last 18 months. Be prepared.
National Geographic: Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo