April 1 updates: Western Art Week rescheduled; Justice Court changes; total 208 cases in Montana

Western Art Week rescheduled

From the C.M. Russell Museum: “As promised, Western Art Week has been rescheduled but with a twist. We are proud to announce September 10-12, you will have the opportunity to see three great shows in one great venue! We couldn’t be more excited to team up with The Out West Art Show & Sale and The Great Western Show!

Additional details will be shared Thursday so watch for the video announcement.”

Cascade County Justice Court

Beginning April 1, Cascade County Justice Court is implementing the following procedures due to COVID-19:

The office is closed to walk-in traffic, the customer service window will be open Monday through Friday 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.

If you need an extension on any programs or fines, call 464-6873.

If service is needed outside the above times, call 454-6873.

All court filings should be submitted via U.S. mail, or delivered and individual boxes may be picked up Monday through Friday from 10-11 a.m. or 3-4 p.m.

President Trump approves Montana disaster declaration

On March 31, President Trump “declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Montana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Montana impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security, named Lee K. dePalo as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.”

Total cases in Montana

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services there are now 208 cases of COVID-19 across the state. One of those cases is counted in Montana though the woman was tested and remains in Maryland.

There have been five deaths from the virus, according to DPHHS.

So far, according to DPHHS, a total of 4,918 tests have been completed as of April 1.

A state tracking map shows the confirmed cases are as follows by county:

Cascade County: 9 cases

Gallatin County: 76 cases

Yellowstone County: 32 cases

Missoula County: 14 cases

Lewis and Clark County: 14 cases

Flathead County: 14 cases

Silver Bow County: 10 cases

Madison County: 6 cases

Toole County: 6 cases

Lincoln County: 5 cases

Park County: 4 cases

Lake County: 4 cases

Broadwater County: 3 cases

Deer Lodge County: 3 cases

Jefferson County: 2 cases

Ravalli County: 1 case

Roosevelt County: 1 case

Hill County: 1 case

Meagher County: 1 case

Liberty County: 1 case

Musselshell County: 1 case

