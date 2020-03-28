Sunday Reads: March 29

Well, March has gone by a bit too quickly and strangely for my liking, but here’s some things to read while we’re all stuck inside, washing our hands.

New York Times: Local news outlets dealt a crippling blow by this biggest of stories

Associated Press: Rural America watches pandemic erupt in cities as fear grows

The Atlantic: The coronavirus is killing local news

New York Times: The great empty

The Washington Post: Coronavirus is prisons and jails: inmates released by the hundreds

New York Times: The lost month: How a failure to test blinded the U.S. to COVID-19

Boston Globe: A Celtics fan, life upended in Milan, urges Boston to prepare for the coronavirus

The Atlantic: How will the coronavirus end?

The Economist: Free exchange: throughout history, pandemics have had profound economic effects

NPR: Teaching students with disabilities during coronavirus school closures

New York Times: Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander

