March 27 COVID-19 updates: 7th case assigned to Cascade County; law enforcement offers more info on stay at home order; airport office closed, flights ongoing; library stops curbside; GFPD lobby closed; Benefis ask for N95 masks, other supplies; total of 121 cases in Montana now

Cascade County City-County Health Department

Tonight, a seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 was assigned to Cascade County.

Cascade County City-County Health Department said tonight that the case is a man in his 50s who tested positive in another Montana County, but is a Cascade County resident, so his case is assigned to Cascade County.

“But we have learned that the man has not been in Cascade County for several weeks, so he could not have acquired the disease here and has not exposed anyone else here. He will continue to be isolated in the county where he tested positive,” according to CCHD.

As always, CCHD’s infectious disease team will be working with State and other health departments to identify anyone in close contact with this new case and reach out to them with next steps.

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a “stay-at-home” directive on March 26 and Cascade County residents are directed to stay home as much as possible and can leave their residences only for essential activities or to operate essential businesses, according to CCHD.

“Generally, you can tell whether something is essential by whether it keeps people safe, healthy, or fed,” according to CCHD.

The directive goes into effect at 12:01 a.m.March 28th—that’s the middle of the night tonight.

“If you must leave your home for necessary supplies or services, do everything in your power to keep at least six feet away from others who aren’t in your immediate family whenever possible. Young and otherwise healthy people should also practice social distancing and avoid vulnerable populations, like adults over the age of 60 and those with chronic illnesses,” according to CCHD.

If you’re sick, stay home. If your symptoms get worse and you’re concerned you might have COVID-19, call one of the hotlines set up by Benefis, Alluvion, or Great Falls Clinic. You can find their numbers on the CCHD website.

If you need more in-depth guidance about the Governor’s directive, documents are included on the CCHD website.

If you have specific questions about your business, call the governor’s hotline at 1-800-755-6672.

Great Falls Symphony

“We are thrilled to partner with United Way of Cascade County to help spark donations to their COVID-19 Fund. From now until the end of April, the Great Falls Symphony is offering two tickets to a 2020-2021 season performance to anyone who donates $250 to United Way’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Just write “symphony” in the special notes.

We can help our neighbors AND enjoy an amazing concert performance. Click give at www.uwccmt.org. All funds are going to local nonprofits helping people most in need.”

County Treasurer’s Office changes

“With the Governor’s recent directive to shelter-in-place and reduce to only essential staff at the workplace, the Cascade County Treasurer’s Office plans to modify its operations and move to an appointment system,” Cascade County Commission Chairman Jim Larson said in a release.

Effective March 30, the Treasurer’s Office will be open by appointment only, for both motor vehicle registrations and renewals, and property tax payments. County residents should call 454-6760 to make an appointment or email mvdappts@cascadecountymt.gov.

County Treasurer, Diane Heikkila said in a release, “Walk-in traffic has been slow and the need to retain all of our clerks seems counter to the Governor’s directive. Therefore, we have developed an online appointment system for those folks who need to register or renew their vehicle tags in person due to extenuating circumstances and those folks who need assistance paying their property taxes.”

Heikkila said county residents that routine vehicle registration renewals can be easily done online. Likewise, property taxes can be easily paid online or with a check mailed to the county at P.O. Box 2549, Great Falls, MT 59403 or placed in the drop-box located in the entry foyer of the Treasurer’s office building at 121 4th St. N.

Checks must be made out for the full payment amount, as the state does not allow the county to accept partial payments.

Heikkila said in a release that, “while our doors will be locked to walk-in business, we will continue to provide the vehicle registration and property tax services through appointments and keep our community safer.”

Glacier National Park Is Temporarily Closed

Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, Glacier National Park is temporarily closed.

Public Meetings during COVID-19

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox issued a letter of advice in response to a request for guidance on how government entities should conduct open meetings during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing measures taken to contain its spread have created unique challenges for public participation in their government,” Fox said in a release. “It is imperative that state and local agencies adapt to the new circumstances while upholding Montanans’ constitutional rights of access and participation. These guidelines are intended to assist public officials as they work to navigate the present challenges that have changed daily life for all of us.”

The Attorney General’s Office issued the letter of advice in response to a request from Wyatt Glade, Custer County Attorney and president of the Montana County Attorneys Association, as well as Bozeman City Attorney Greg Sullivan. The letter of advice was drafted in consultation with the Montana Newspaper Association, according to a release.

The guidelines are as follows:

Cancel Non-Essential Meetings. During this national and state COVID-19 emergency, and in light of Executive Directive Implementing Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020 providing measures for the operation of local government issued March 24, local governments should take all steps possible to indefinitely suspend all non-essential public meetings of any board, agency, or committee of the local government other than the governing body.

March 24 COVID-19 updates: School closures, dine-in restrictions extended to April 10; Catholic schools closed through May 4; election updates; county landfill changes; changes to GFPD operations, city animal shelter; GF Clinic now accepting homemade masks

Limit Public Meetings to Critical Items Only. If a local government determines that a public meeting must be held, local governments should strive to limit the meeting to only those items necessitating immediate or timely action by the governing body. The local government may consider using a “consent agenda” or other methods for allowing for the quickest and most efficient meeting possible.

Determine Type of Meeting. In accordance with current public health and safety protocols and national or state directives, the local government should determine the best method for holding a public meeting while protecting public health and safety. During the COVID-19 emergency, a public meeting may be held through remote means.

Noticing the Public Meeting. The notice of any public meeting held during the COVID- 19 emergency should also include information on the method by which the meeting will be held, including information about how the public may participate remotely and how documents to be discussed during the meeting can be accessed by the public.

Meetings by Remote Communication. If a meeting will be held in whole or in part through remote attendance and participation, the local government should strive, if possible, to provide a remote communication system that provides the members of the local governing body and the public the ability to see, hear, and reasonably participate in the meeting.

Detailed explanations are in the full letter of advice here.

Great Falls International Airport

“Effective immediately, Airport Authority Offices are closed to public visitors. Further, to limit physical contact and ensure continued continuity of airport operations, the airport will be shifting to minimum essential personnel which will reduce our ability to respond to public inquiries. The airport, the passenger terminal building and airline flights will remain open and operational during this period. This announcement only pertains to Airport Authority offices and not airline facilities. Again, daily airline flights will continue to operate at the airport.

Over the next two weeks or longer, we are asking the public to communicate primarily by email if possible at info@flygtf.com or contact us via our Facebook page which will have the most up-to-date airport-wide information. Phones will remain open during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, there will be limited personnel onsite to answer them so responses may be delayed.

We also remind passengers that most questions about travel are best addressed by the respective airline. Contact information for the airlines is provided on the airport website. Airline websites are also a great resource for questions about changed tickets, flight cancellations, lost bags; etc.

As always, we thank the Great Falls community for your support.”

Great Falls Public Library

Due to the governor’s shelter in place order, the Great Falls Public Library is no longer offering curbside services. But the library’s digital resources can still be accessed on their website.

The library has also locked the book drops at 1 p.m. March 27.

The library asks patrons to keep their items until further notice, renew online or by phone. No late fees will accrue at this time, according to the library.

Benefis Health System

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out asking to help Benefisin this trying time. The #1 thing we need from you is help preventing community spread of the disease by self-isolating, properly washing your hands, and calling our helpline at (406) 455-2500 if you have symptoms.

–

While we aren’t taking handmade masks, we ask anyone with N95 masks, gloves (fingertip MIL of 3.6 or better), plastic coveralls, and full-face shields to please share with our frontline healthcare staff by dropping them at 360 Office Solutions located at 401 9th Ave. South as they are graciously collecting supplies on behalf of Benefis.

–

Finally, please support local businesses across northcentral Montana. They’re finding creative ways to get people what they need while limiting contact. We care for our community, and we’re all in this together.”

Great Falls Police Department lobby closed

“To best protect the community, starting at 8 a.m. March 27, the lobby of the police station will be closed until further notice.

If a community member is experiencing a medical, fire, or law enforcement emergency they should call 911. Other crimes may be reported by calling our non-emergency line at 406-727-7688 X5. And, we encourage community members to use our online reporting tool, when applicable.

Though the lobby will be closed, we continue to provide full service law enforcement and 911 emergency communication services. We are unable to accept community donations (food, cards, etc) at this time.

We appreciate the immense support we continue to receive and are grateful to serve this community.”

Law enforcement and stay at home order

City, county and state law enforcement officials are encouraging people to adhere to the governor’s order and stay home, unless there’s a critical need to leave the residence.

From a GFPD release:

“Travel throughout Great Falls and Cascade County is not restricted. Law enforcement officers are not stopping community members simply to make community members justify their travel. Officers, deputies, and troopers will continue to execute proactive patrols, respond to calls for assistance, and make traffic stops when appropriate.

Great Falls does have a curfew for minors, City of Great Falls ordinance 9.7.030 has been on the books for many years. Community members under the age of 18 must be inside by midnight on Friday and Saturday nights, and by 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Officers have recently encountered several minors out in the community, late at night, and continue to educate them, and their parents, about the curfew.

The Cascade County Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers are operating normally and accepting bookings of felony and misdemeanor offenses. Even if you are ill, you may still be arrested and booked into the Detention Center, under quarantine.

If a community member is experiencing a medical, fire, or law enforcement emergency they should call 911. Other crimes may be reported by calling our non-emergency line at 406-727-7688 X5.”

Total cases in Montana

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services there are now 121 cases of COVID-19 across the state. One of those cases is counted in Montana though the woman was tested and remains in Maryland.

So far, according to DPHHS, a total of 3,178 tests have been completed as of March 27.

A state tracking map shows the confirmed cases are as follows by county:

Cascade County: 7 cases

Gallatin County: 42 cases

Yellowstone County: 23 cases

Missoula County: 8 cases

Silver Bow County: 8 cases

Lewis and Clark County: 7 cases

Flathead County: 6 cases

Toole County: 5 cases

Madison County: 3 cases

Lincoln County: 3 cases

Broadwater County: 2 cases

Jefferson County: 2 cases

Park County: 1 case

Ravalli County: 1 case

Roosevelt County: 1 case

Lake County: 1 case

Hill County: 1 case

Glacier County: 1 case

Meagher County: 1 case

