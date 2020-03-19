City reminding people not to flush non-toilet paper

The City of Great Falls has issued a reminder for residents not to flush non-toilet paper items in their toilets.

“With the availability of toilet paper dwindling, people are forced to use other products that are not meant to be flushed. If you must use paper towels or wipes of any kind—even those marked ‘flushable,’ please DO NOT FLUSH them down the toilet! These products can clog the sewer, which will endanger public health, the environment, or cause damage to homes or property sewer lines,” according to the city release.

Because of the toilet paper shortage, non-flushables are beginning to cause problems in the city’s sewer system.

Non-flushables are anything that does not come on a toilet paper roll, including disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, facial tissues, paper towels, paper napkins, wet wipes, feminine hygiene products, disposable birth control products, etc.

None of these should be flushed down the toilet as they will cause sewer back-ups.

All non-flushable items should be put in the trash container, not down the drain.

As a reminder, the sewer line from the main into the residence is the property owner’s responsibility, according to the city release.

Residents who believe they have a sewer backup, call the Utilities Division at (406) 727-8045, or if it is after 5 p.m., or on weekends or holidays, call the city water plant at (406) 727-1325. The city sanitation services will continue as scheduled.

