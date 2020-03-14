Two neighborhood councils meet March 16-20

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. March 16 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns and presentations by the Great Falls Public Library and Alliance for Youth.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. March 19 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, annual bylaw review, and presentations by the Great Falls Public Library and NeighborWorks.

The council’s northern boundary is the Missouri River, the southern boundary is Central Avenue, the eastern boundary is 36th Street from Central north to 9th Avenue North then East to 38th Street and north to the Missouri River, the western boundary is 12th Street North from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North, and then north to the Missouri River.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

