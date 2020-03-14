Sunday Reads: March 15

We’re back at it with Sunday Reads, it’s been a wild few weeks.

Hope everyone is staying warm and healthy this week.

New York Times: Trump administration presses cities to evict homeowners from flood zones

PBS: Why Russia just torpedoed global oil prices

Vice: Here’s what happens when an algorithm determines your work schedule

NPR: Despite cybersecurity risks and last-minute changes, the 2020 Census goes online

The Atlantic: How to destroy a government

Dallas Morning News: Playwrights embedded in Dallas newsroom reflect the messiness of journalism in their new drama

New York Times: EPA updates plan to limit science used in environmental rules

Slate: Cities don’t clear sidewalks because they care more about cars

Washington Post: The novel coronavirus could halt the world’s emissions growth. Not that we should feel good about that.

Curbed: Expanding highways and building more roads actually makes traffic worse

