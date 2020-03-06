County contracting out legal services for civil litigation

Cascade County is contracting for legal services due to a staffing shortage in the County Attorney’s Office.

Commissioners unanimously approved a six-month agreement with Ugrin, Alexander, Zadick P.C. for $7,500 per month or a total of $45,000.

Commissioner Joe Briggs was absent from Friday’s special meeting.

Carey Ann Haight, the chief civil deputy attorney, said the office is experiencing “a significant number of attorney vacancies,” which has required civil deputies to be assigned to criminal cases.

County sues state over unpaid fees for housing inmates at detention center

Haight said that means the office needs help with civil cases, particularly the county’s case against the Montana Department of Corrections, and it’s appeal of the claim filed by the Montana Public Employees Retirement Board.

Cascade County objecting to $3.1 million pension liability over Alluvion splitCascade County objecting to $3.1 million pension liability over Alluvion split

The county has previously used the law firm in similar instances, Haight said.

The agreement can be terminated sooner, or extended if necessary.

County Attorney Josh Racki said the office would have vacancy savings that could be applied to the cost of this contract and would do a budget amendment.

The county website has one open position listed for a deputy county attorney on the criminal side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

