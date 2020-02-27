Tester announced $4.7 million grant for early childhood education in Great Falls

U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced today a $4,789,918 grant for Opportunities, Inc. Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Great Falls.

The funding comes from the Administration for Children and Families, which oversees Head Start programs across Montana. The grant will help provide better access to crucial resources for early childhood education, and successful nutrition and health for families, including information on pre- and postnatal health, according to a release. Additionally, Early Head Start provides Pre-K preparation, daily meals, and advanced health screenings to children ages three through kindergarten, and provides classrooms that are open up to 19 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure parents who work at all hours can access quality affordable childcare.

“All parents should have peace of mind knowing their kids are taken care of, regardless of their work hours,” Tester said in a release. “Head Start and Early Head Start provide Montana families with the care and resources they need to support their children’s early development without sacrificing job security or breaking the bank.”

