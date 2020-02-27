for KING and COUNTRY to play Montana State Fair

Four time Grammy award-winning Australian duo, “for KING and COUNTRY,” comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, will play the Montana State Fair July 28.

The duo collaborated with renowned entertainer Dolly Parton to release a brand-new version of the duo’s 11-week No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” in 2019, according to a release from Montana Expo Park. In 2020, the track won a Grammy award in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category, and the album that produced the original hit – burn the ships – won a Grammy in the Contemporary Christmas Music Album category.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

