State seeking nominations for first responder awards program

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is seeking nominations for the 2020 Emergency Medical Services awards to be announced later this year.

Nominations by April 10 in the following categories:

EMS Volunteer Provider of the Year. This award honors a Volunteer Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of patient care and/or dedication to his or her community.

This award honors a Volunteer Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of patient care and/or dedication to his or her community. EMS Career Provider of the Year. This award honors a Career Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of care and/or dedication to his or her community.

This award honors a Career Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of care and/or dedication to his or her community. EMS Service of the Year. This award honors a volunteer or paid EMS agency that consistently exhibits dedication to improving patient care through education, injury prevention, community awareness, medical director involvement and cooperation with other emergency service organizations in their community.

This award honors a volunteer or paid EMS agency that consistently exhibits dedication to improving patient care through education, injury prevention, community awareness, medical director involvement and cooperation with other emergency service organizations in their community. 911 Dispatcher of the Year. This award is to recognize a 911 dispatcher who has shown exemplary performance of duties as the “first, first responder” in medical emergencies.

This award is to recognize a 911 dispatcher who has shown exemplary performance of duties as the “first, first responder” in medical emergencies. EMS Supporter of the Year. This award honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional support for an EMS agency or the broader EMS system. This person may be a law enforcement officer, another healthcare provider, a public official or a community member.

Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.montanaEMS.mt.gov.

The awards will be presented on May 20 at 10:30 a.m. at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Helena as part of EMS Week. The theme for this year’s week is “EMS Strong: Ready for Today. Preparing for Tomorrow.” This is a week dedicated to recognizing the important work and outstanding people involved in EMS, according to a release.

DPHHS began this awards program in 2015 to honor EMS volunteer and career providers.

For questions about the EMS awards, contact Shari Graham of DPHHS at sgraham2@mt.gov or at 406-444-6098.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

