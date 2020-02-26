City, sheriff presenting information about public safety during March 5 town hall

Great Falls Police Chief Dave Bowen and Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter will give a joint presentation on crime and public safety issues during a town hall 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 5 in the Mansfield Theater at the Civic Center.

Following the presentation, representatives from social and legal agencies, who address many of the underlying issues that lead to criminal activity, will be introduced. After the introductions, written questions will be solicited from attendees. Bowen and Slaughter will then answer the written questions, according to a city press release.

For more information, contact Mayor Bob Kelly at 406-870-0212 or bkelly@greatfallsmt.net or the city manager’s office at 406-455-8450

