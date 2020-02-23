Great Falls Rising hosting panel on school levy

Great Falls Rising is hosting a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 on the upcoming school levy.

The event will be held at the episcopal church at 600 3rd Ave. N.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a short meet and greet and the panel begins at 6:15 p.m.

The panelists are:

Jan Cahill: chair of the Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees

Colette Getten: GFPS early childhood education coordinator

Drew Uecker: principal at Paris Gibson Education Center

Susan Wolff: CEO/dean of Great Falls College MSU

Tom Moore: superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools

Jamie Marshall: chair of KEY (Kids’ Education YES!)

“Their talks will range from why we have a citizen board to guide the work of Great Falls Public Schools; the importance of beginning education of all children before they enter kindergarten; what is involved in education at an alternative high school; the career and life changing partnership created by the Great Falls Public Schools and the college; why we need the support of our community to provide an educated citizenry; how a community-led advocacy coalition works to support public education in Great Falls,” according to Great Falls Rising.

The event will include a question and answer period after panelists have presented.

