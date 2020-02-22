Neighborhood Council 4 meets next week

One neighborhood council meets next week.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, Commissioner Mary Moe’s Madison Food Park resolutions, and Great Falls Public Schools levy presentation by GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore.

The council includes the area north of 10th Avenue South from 36th Street North to the eastern city border.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

