Two Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S., at 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, MApril Cleanup by NeighborWorks and Madison Food Park resolution proposal presented by Commissioner Mary Moe.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, Commissioner Mary Moe’s Madison Food Park resolution and CM Russell Museum Project.

The council’s northern boundary is the Missouri River, the southern boundary is Central Avenue, the eastern boundary is 36th Street from Central north to 9th Avenue North then East to 38th Street and north to the Missouri River, the western boundary is 12th Street North from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North, and then north to the Missouri River.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

