Sunday Reads: Feb. 16

Enjoy the sunny, albeit blustery, weekend Great Falls. Her’es your weekly reading list.

Route Fifty: Cities and towns are abandoning recycling. Can it be saved?

CityLab: How French intellectuals mapped relationships

Route Fifty: Do older taxpayers balk at supporting schools?

Civil Eats: The growing trend of dining at your neighborhood butcher shops

Scientific American: Reducing street sprawl could help combat climate change

Atlanta Journal Constitution: As Uber and Lyft grow, Hartsfield-Jackson scraps plans to expand parking decks

Civil Eats: Women’s rage finds power in protest-and baking

Wall Street Journal: There’s a great future in plastics-except in China

Foreign Affairs:The folly of retrenchment

NPR: Two big teacher unions call for rethinking student involvement in lockdown drills

The New York Times: Let’s quit fetishizing the single-family home (opinion)

