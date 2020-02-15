City seeking applicants for multiple advisory boards

The City of Great Falls is accepting applications to serve on several boards and commissions.

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

There is currently one opening for a three-year term through Feb. 28, 2023. The Design Review Board consists of five members appointed by the City Commission. The Board reviews specified types of development proposals to ensure that the design and aesthetics conform to the review criteria contained in the municipal code. Members are appointed with an effort to achieve a diversity of expertise, background and interest. Board meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 3 p.m. if needed. Applicants must reside within the City of Great Falls. For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530.

GOLF ADVISORY BOARD

There are currently three openings for members to be appointed to three-year terms to represent:

Men’s Golf Association golfers,

Malmstrom Golf Association and

Non-league golfers.

The Golf Advisory Board consists of five members appointed by the City Commission to represent: City Men’s Golf Association (1), City Women’s Golf Association (1), Malmstrom Golf Association (1), and non-league golfers (2).

The board advises the City Commission, city manager, and Park and Recreation staff regarding operation of the municipal golf courses. The Golf Advisory Board meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m. Contact Steve Herrig or Patty Rearden at 761-1265 for more information.

HOUSING AUTHORITY ADVISORY BOARD

There is one opening for a non-tenant member for the remainder of a five-year term through June 30. This member would also be considered for an additional 5-year term starting July 1, 2020.

The GFHA Board consists of seven commissioners appointed by the City Commission; 2 tenant members and 5 non-tenant members. The tenant applicants must be a resident of the Housing Authority properties, living on the main site, Austin Hall, Sunrise Courts, Yeoman Tynes, Russell, Sand Hills, Holland Court Apartments or be a tenant participating in the GFHA Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Non-resident members should have expertise in the areas of law, architecture, real estate, engineering, finance, clergy or social work.

The Housing Authority provides safe, decent, sanitary, and affordable housing for the community’s low income residents. They also set policy for operation and management of public housing properties, HUD-Section 8 programs, and other affordable housing programs. The board also serves as the loan committee for the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Board meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at noon, for about two hours. For more information, contact Greg Sukut or Chris Tinker at 453-4311.

ADVISORY COMMISSION ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

There are currently several openings on the ACIR Commission. The commission consists of 9 to 11 members. The Commission provides support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For additional information, contact Krista Artis at 455-8450.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ADVISORY BOARD

There are currently two openings on the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board. The appointments would be for three-year terms expiring December 31, 2022. The board consists of five to seven members. The board advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms. Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon. For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510.

PARKING ADVISORY COMMISSION

There are currently two openings. One of the appointments will be for the remainder of a three-year term through April 30, 2022 and the other will be for a three-year term through April 30, 2023.

The commission consists of five members, appointed by the City Commission, and an ex-officio member appointed by the Business Improvement District. Experience or interest in the Great Falls Central Business District is helpful but not necessary. The commission advises the City Commission, city manager, and Planning and Community Development staff on matters related to parking issues within the Downtown Parking District.

Applicants must reside within the City of Great Falls. For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530.

POLICE ADVISORY COMMISSION

There is currently one opening for a partial term through June 30, 2021. The Police Commission consists of three members appointed by the City Commission.

Responsibilities and duties of members include reviewing all applicants for police officer positions and hearing disciplinary appeals for the police department.

Applicants must be have qualifications required by law to hold a municipal office and must reside within the City limits. Knowledge of the judicial system and rules of evidence relating to court hearings is desirable. For more information on the Commission please contact Captain Newton at 455-8413.

Applications are available for all boards and commissions at the City Manager’s Office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be obtained from the Advisory Boards section on the city’s website. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

