MDT seeking public comment on proposal to repair a slide off I-15 in Great Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to repair about 0.3 miles of the Highway I-15 southbound ditch and slopes, on the southwest side of Great Falls.

The ditch grading project begins at RP 279.2 and proceeds south to RP 278.8. The project is located within the urban limits of Great Falls at the southwest bridge end of the I-315 spur structure.

The purposed of the project is to stabilize a slide area, create a drainage system for the seepage of water and repair damage adjacent to the bridge abutment slope, according to MDT.

The project is tentatively set for construction this fall to repair and stabilize the fill slopes and better mitigate and control subsurface runoff.

Construction depends on completion of all project development activities and the availability of funding, according to MDT.

No new right of way or utility relocations will be needed, according to MDT.

The public can submit comments online here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 9813000.

For more information, contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Steve Prinzing or Great Falls District Projects Engineer Christie McOmber at 406-454-5880.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Human Resources and Occupational Safety Division, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-9229. Those using a TTY may call 1(800)335-7592 or through the Montana Relay Service at 711.

