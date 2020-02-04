Increases proposed for city’s two golf courses

City staff are asking commissioners to set a public hearing for Feb. 18 for a proposed change to fees at the municipal golf courses.

Fees were last increased in December 2017 and the city’s golf contractor, CourseCo doing business as Great Falls Golf LLC, and city staff are recommending the following fee structure:

Increasing the Eagle Falls adult season pass fee by 3.8 percent and the Anaconda Hills pass by 3.4 percent; the adult joint weekday pass by 3.4 percent and the adult full joint pass by 3.2 percent in 2020

Increase the Eagle Falls 18-hole weekday green fees by 3.1 percent; 18-hole weekend fees by 2.9 percent; 9-hole weekday fees by 5.3 percent, and 9-hole weekend fees by 5 percent

Increase Anaconda Hills 18-hole weekday green fees by 3.8 percent, 18-hole weekend fees by 3.3 percent, 9-hole weekday fees by 6.3 percent, and 9-hole weekend fees by 5.6 percent

Increase Eagle Falls daily trail fee for golf cart rental by 6.7 percent, season trail fee by 5 percent, and annual cart pass by 1.1 percent

Increase Anaconda Hills daily trail fee for golf cart rental by 6.7 percent, season trail fee by 5 percent, and annual cart pass by 1.1 percent

Increase joint daily trail fee by 6.7 percent, season trail fee by 5 percent, and annual cart pass by 1.1 percent

Increase storage fees for gas carts by 3.8 percent and by 3.3 percent for electric carts.

The city’s Golf Advisory Board reviewed the proposed fees with Great Falls Golf and city staff. They voted to recommend that commissioners approve the proposed fee increases.

When CourseCo took over management of the city’s two courses in February 2019, they indicated keeping everything the same for the first season of operation to determine what adjustments are needed and are now coming to commissioners will recommended changes, according to city staff.

Great Falls Golf, and city staff, are recommending the fee increases to maintain current operations, anticipate future demands and promote the golfing community, according to the staff report.

