USDA grants disaster designation to 17 Montana counties for farm losses

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted a secretarial natural disaster designation to 17 Montana counties, including Cascade County, that requested federal assistance after suffering losses caused by multiple disasters during the 2019 crop year, according to a release from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office.

“Montana farmers faced extraordinary circumstances this season with snowstorms, freezing temperatures, and excessive rain that left them with unharvested crops and in a dire financial situation,” Bullock said in the Jan. 31 release. “I am thankful the USDA granted this secretarial natural disaster designation so farmers can access the critical resources they need to have a successful 2020 season.”

Bullock sent two letters to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting a secretarial disaster designation for several Montana counties who suffered multiple disasters including excessive moisture and snow, freezing, frost, hail and high winds. The designation will make producers eligible for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, including emergency loans, according to the release.

Perdue’s letter to Bullock granting the designation is here.

The 17 primary counties designated as natural disaster areas include: McCone, Richland, Roosevelt, Wibaux, Daniels, Rosebud, Sheridan, Treasure, Valley, Dawson, Prairie, Toole, Glacier, Teton, Pondera, Cascade, and Choteau.

The full letter from USDA Secretary Perdue is attached. Impacted producers are encouraged to connect with their local FSA office.

