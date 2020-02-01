Sunday Reads: Feb. 2

Hold on tight for the windy weekend and enjoy some reading.

Forbes: What exactly is the The Space Force?

Civil Eats: U.S. supermarkets are doing bulk food all wrong

NPR: Trump administration rolling back federal water protections

NPR: How super sniffer dogs are helping detect disease around the world

Reuters: U.S. farm bankruptcies hit an eight-year high: court data

The Philadelphia Inquirer: City workers turn Philadelphia’s iconic Parkway into an illegal parking lot, and others follow

Colorado Public Radio: Meth, guns and aggressive tactics combine to give Colorado one of nation’s highest police shooting rates

CBS News: Income inequality in America: How $98 trillion of household wealth is distributed

Texas Public Radio: Garbage trucks and potholes: San Antonio launches research and development program to solve problems

The New Yorker: The last time democracy almost died

Air Force Times: Air Force deaths by suicide spiked by one-third in 2019

Task and Purpose: America’s farmers are dying out. The USDA is calling no veterans to take their place

Bitterroot Magazine: This Montana group has adventurers working for scientists

Washington Post: Sunday’s date is a rare, extra special palindrome

Washington Post: Goodbye cabernet sauvignon. How climate change will end wine as we know it.

