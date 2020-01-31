Two Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Sunnyside School Library. Agenda items include the election of officers, Council onboarding, Census 2020, MApril Cleanup, neighborhood concerns,and Madison Food Park resolution proposal presented by Commissioner Mary Moe.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the southern boundary is the city limit line, the eastern is 20th Street South and the western is the Missouri River. This council also includes the incorporated areas of Castle Pines and Riverside Townhomes.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets on 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Riverview School Music Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, election of officers, visioning and goal setting, council Facebook page, and Madison Food Park resolution.

The council’s northern boundary is the city limit line, the southern is the Northwest Bypass, the eastern and western boundaries are the city limit line.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

