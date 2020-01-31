Registration open for science, engineering fair hosted at GFC MSU

Registration for the Montana Region II Science and Engineering Fair is now open.

Great Falls College Montana State University is hosting the elementary fair for grades K-5 on March 10, and for middle school and high school students grades 6-12 on March 12.

Register for the science fair here.

More than 300 students from all around north-central Montana will bring their projects to Great Falls College on those dates, according to GFC MSU release.

Before experimentation begins, the Montana Region II Science and Engineering Fair Scientific Review Committee must review and approve projects involving human participants, vertebrate animals, potentially hazardous biological agents and hazardous chemicals, activities and devices.

Registration cost is $10 for high school and middle school students and $5 for elementary students.

More than 100 judges are needed for the events. Scientific expertise is not needed. Volunteer judges can register here.

The Montana Region II High School Science and Engineering Fair is one of five regional science fairs. The top two grand award project winners from the Montana Region II Science and Engineering Fair go on to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Anaheim, Calif., May 10-15.

The top 10 percent of participants in the Montana Region II Middle School Science Fair will be nominated to advance to the Broadcom MASTERS national competition, in Washington, D.C., Oct. 16-21.

