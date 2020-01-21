Hester retiring as Great Falls Fire Rescue chief

Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Steve Hester is retiring effective May 1.

We’ll provide updates as the city goes through the selection process for a new chief.

City Manager Greg Doyon announced the retirement during the Jan. 21 City Commission meeting.

Hester was named chief in 2015 and has more than 40 years in the fire service.

He had served as assistant fire chief since 2004 and assumed the role of chief from Randy McCamley, who retired in December 2014.

Hester is a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, serving 20 years in the fire protection career field. While in the Air Force, he was a training officer, fire marshal and fire chief. He is a veteran of Desert Storm and served half his military career overseas. After his military retirement in 1994, Hester began his civilian career in fire protection.

