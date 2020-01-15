John Adams speaking on Dark Money documentary in Great Falls Jan. 28

John Adams will be speaking about Dark Money, a documentary in which he is featured, on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, 600 3rd Ave. North.

The program is sponsored by Great Falls Rising and Humanities Montana.

For those who haven’t seen the movie, Great Falls Rising is showing it at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the church.

Adams is the founding editor and executive director of Montana Free Press, a nonprofit news organization focused on in-depth investigative, political and statehouse news coverage. Before that, he was the Capital Bureau Chief of the Great Falls Tribune and a correspondent for USA Today, and a co-worker of The Electric’s founder/editor, Jenn Rowell.

“Adams is known throughout the state as a dogged investigator whose hard-hitting, unbiased reporting has changed the shape of Montana politics,” according to his bio on Humanities Montana.

Adams is also the subject of an documentary film, Dark Money, which explores the corrupting influence of untraceable corporate spending in political campaigns.

For those of you who cannot attend the discussion in person, there will also be a LiveStream of the Jan. 28th gathering. To participate, visit the Great Falls Rising Facebook page at 6 p.m.

