Great Falls airport hosting TSA pre-check enrollment event

Great Falls International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program at a temporary enrollment center located in the airport terminal Feb. 10-14.

Pre-check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience.

Pre-check travelers don’t have to remove shoes, liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

The program has more than 450 lanes at more than 200 U.S. airports, according to an airport release.

Applicants are encouraged to pre-enroll by going to www.identogo.com/precheck, choose “Pre-Enroll” then “Apply Now” and fill out steps 1 through 4. Once you arrive at step 4 of 4, type in your location “Great Falls, MT” and be sure to choose the enrollment center at the Airport 2800 Terminal Drive. Select “Next” at the bottom of the screen and select an appointment time (the first available shows, but you can use the drop down to choose a different date and/or time).

To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license). If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID.

The application process is completed on site where fingerprints are captured for a background check and staff collects the $85 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

