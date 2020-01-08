North 40 Outfitters opens 2nd location

North 40 Outfitters opened it’s new location Jan. 8 at 1000 3rd St. N.W. at 2 p.m.

A grand opening is planned for the spring.

It’s the company’s second Great Falls location and is more than 120,000 square feet in the space that was formerly K-Mart and Big Bear stores.

The store includes full service fly and archery shops and a 30-yard indoor archery range.

According to a release from North 40, the large store will bring new products to Great Falls and allow for an expanded selection of current products and “add elements of convenience not seen before at North 40 Outfitters in the Great Falls area.”

Farm and ranch has been North 40’s core focus and the expansion will allow the company to make those products more accessible to the local agricultural community, according to the company’s release.

The new location will offer a customer service center for buying online and picking up in-store purchases, as well as service stations throughout the store.

The family business started in 1997 as Big R and rebranded in 2014 as North 40 and is headquartered in Great Falls.

They operate 11 stores, three in Montana, five in Washington and three in Idaho.

