Sunday Reads: Jan. 5

Happy New Year everyone!

Here’s your first reading list of the new year.

The Washington Post: Amazon threatens to fire critics who are outspoken on its environmental policies

The New York Times: More people are dying on New York City’s streets. What went wrong?

The Economist 1843: Beef Wellington, a dangerously thrilling dish

Wall Street Journal: U.S. invites China for talks on nuclear arms

CityLab: How the on-demand economy reshaped cities

The Atlantic: The true cause of the opioid epidemic

Virginian Pilot: The number of children behind bars in Virginia continues to drop as state overhauls juvenile justice

WOSU Public Media: When mental health crises arise, Columbus Police brings social workers along

NPR: “Your body being used”: Where prisoners who can’t vote fill voting districts

Washington Post: Amid shut-off woes, a beacon of energy

Wall Street Journal: As rents rise, cities strengthen tenants’ ability to fight eviction

