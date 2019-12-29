Sunday Reads: Dec. 29

It’s somehow the last Sunday of the year and I have to admit, I almost forgot to make this list.

I’m home in Virginia with my family for the first time in far too long, but lucky for you, my family and friends also read a lot and helped with this week’s list a bit.

I’ll be back in Great Falls this week and back at reporting and publishing stories but until then, hope everyone had a lovely holiday and Happy New Year!

Orange County Register: Fullerton to keep charging $5 for parking on popular nights in its downtown

The New York Times: Science under attack

The Atlantic: America killed lunch

CityLab: The city versus the nation-state defined 2019

CityLab: With new Democratic majority, Virginia sees a push for denser housing

Curbed:8 issues that will define cities in 2020

Route Fifty: A plan for closing the gap between ‘superstar’ cities and other metro areas

ProPublica/Sacremento Bee: California gave billions in taxpayer dollars to improve jails, but that’s not how those sheriffs are spending it

