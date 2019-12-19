Permit applications for Smith River float opens Jan. 2

Applications for 2020 Smith River State Park float permits through Montana State Parks opens Jan. 2 through Feb. 13.

The permit drawing will be held on March 2.

The Smith River is one of Montana’s most sought-after outdoor recreation experiences.

Permits are required to float the 59-mile section of river between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge and are issued each year through a lottery.

Parties of up to 15 people can float with one permit.

A person applying for a Smith River permit must be a minimum of 12 years of age at the time they submit their permit application.

There is no age restriction to participate on a Smith River float trip.

Applications must be submitted, or post marked by Feb. 13.

Applicants pay a $10 non-refundable permit application fee.

Permit lottery results will be available online. Successful applicants will also be notified through the mail. Those who receive a permit will pay the appropriate float fees at Camp Baker prior to launching.

There are three ways to apply:

• Apply online beginning Jan. 2 through the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Automated Licensing System.

• Download and print the application and instructions, available Jan. 2. Mail completed application to the address on the form.

• Pick up an application from any FWP office. To find a location near you visit: http://fwp.mt.gov/doingBusiness/contactUs/hqRegions.html

In addition to the permit lottery, the public may purchase as many $5 Super Permit chances as they choose.

Montana State Parks issues one Super Permit each year through a separate lottery. The recipient of the Super Permit will be allowed to launch on any date of their choosing for that float season. The opportunity to purchase chances for the Smith River “Super Permit” will be available from Jan. 2 through March 12. The Super Permit drawing will be announced on March 16.

Chances may be purchased online through the FWP Automated Licensing System and at any FWP regional office or license provider. This is a good option for another chance for a float, if you aren’t awarded a permit in the regular drawing, according to Montana State Parks.

For more information about Smith River State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

