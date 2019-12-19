City seeking applicant for multiple advisory boards

The City Commission is accepting applications to serve on several city boards.

Applications are available at the City Manager’s Office, Civic Center, Room 201; by calling 455-8450; or may be obtained from the Boards and Commissions section on the city’s website.

Park and Rec Board

There is currently one opening for the remainder of a three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2021 on the Park and Recreation Advisory Board.

The board consists of seven members and advises the City Commission and the city manager on all matters related to the city’s Park and Recreation programs.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

Applicants must live within the city limits. For more information, contact Patty Rearden at 771-1265.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 6.

Great Falls Airport Advisory Board

The city is seeking applicants for the Regional Airport Authority Board.

There is currently one opening for a full three-year term beginning Jan. 1.

Applicants may be interviewed by the board and/or City Commission.

The Regional Airport Authority is the governing body and policy setting board for the operation and management of the Great Falls International Airport.

The board is responsible for employing the airport director, who hires staff and oversees the day-to-day operations of the airport.

The Board consists of seven members, appointed to three-year terms.

City Commissioners appoint four members and the Cascade County Commission appoints three members.

Members serve without compensation.

The Airport Authority Board generally meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m.

For more information about the roles and responsibilities of serving on the board, contact John Faulkner at 727-3404. Application deadline extended to 5 p.m. Dec. 20.

Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board

The City Commission is accepting applications to serve on the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board.

The appointment would be for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Currently there are two openings.

The board consists of five to seven members who advise on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms.

Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon.

For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Parking Advisory Commission

There is one opening for a partial three year term through April 30, 2020.

The commission consists of five members, appointed by the City Commission, and an ex-officio member appointed by the Business Improvement District.

Experience or interest in the Great Falls Central Business District is helpful but not necessary.

The commission advises the City Commission, City Manager, and Planning and Community Development staff on matters related to parking issues within the Downtown Parking District.

Applicants must reside within the City of Great Falls.

Members serve without compensation.

For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

The City Commission is seeking applications for citizens to serve on the Advisory Commission on International Relationships.

Currently, there are several openings on the Commission.

The commission consists of nine to eleven members.

The commission provides support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community.

Meetings are generally held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Rainbow Room of the Civic Center.

For more information contact Krista Artis at 455-8450.

Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.

