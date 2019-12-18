Filing open in 2020 school board election

Filing opened last week for three seats on the Great Falls Public Schools board.

Each of those are three-year terms.

Those seats are currently held by Jason Brantley, Jan Cahill and Kim Skornogoski.

Filing is open through March 26 and the election is scheduled for May 5, 2020.

Three candidates file for three GFPS board seats; no election in May

Anyone interested in running must file a declaration of intent and oath of candidacy with the Cascade County Elections Office at 325 2nd Ave. N.

Candidates must report campaign expenditures to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.

This year, three school board seats were open and only three people filed so those candidates won by acclamation and there was no election.

