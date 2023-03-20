GFPD working incident on 1st Avenue North

Great Falls Police officers are working an incident on 1st Avenue North between 28th and 29th Streets.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

GFPD, Pondera sheriff release details on March 17 homicide, pursuit

“We are working a serious incident in this area; community members will see a large police presence,” GFPD said in an alert.

According to Great Falls Public Schools, Giant Springs and Morningside elementaries and Paris Gibson Education Center are under shelter in place due to the police activity in the area.

The incident is an apparent standoff and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

