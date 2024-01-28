Photos: UP wrestling

Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours grabbed a few shots for The Electric on Jan. 27 as the University of Providence men’s wrestling program fell to Southern Oregon University 19-17.

According to the UP athletics recap, the Argos got their first win of the night at 149 when No. 16 redshirt freshman Jalen Vladic defeated Jonathan Hernandez 8-4.

Despite falling at 157, UP had three straight victories to bring the match within three.

Redshirt senior Jordan Komac defeated Dylan Straley 12-2, No. 7 sophomore Abel Nava Jr. defeated No. 6 Alex Hernandez 9-7 and No. 20 redshirt senior Alan Badley defeated Adrian Chavez-Morales 4-2.

No. 2 Redshirt senior KC Buday would win the final match of the night 18-4, but it would not be enough as the Argos fell 19-17 to No. 15 SOU.

RESULTS

125: Vonn Fenn (SOU) pinned Dre Coles (UP), 3:44

133: Simon Graeber (SOU) dec. Tristan Bremer (UP), 4-3

141: Evan Potter (SOU) maj. dec. Dante Reviglio (UP), 12-0

149: Jalen Vladic (UP) dec. Jonathan Hernandez (SOU), 8-4

157: Aaron Gandara (SOU) dec. Bridger Hall (UP), 5-3

165: Jordan Komac (UP) maj. dec. Dylan Straley (SOU), 12-2

174: Abel Nava Jr. (UP) dec. Alex Hernandez (SOU), 9-7

184: Alan Badley (UP) dec. Adrian Chavez-Morales (SOU), 4-2

197: Andrew Herrera (SOU) dec. Liam Swanson (UP), 5-3

285: KC Buday (UP) maj. dec. Sebastian Echeverria (SOU), 18-4

