Photos: UP basketball

Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours captured a few shots from Thursday’s basketball games at the University of Providence on Jan. 25.

The UP women’s basketball team fell to Rocky Mountain College 58-47.

The Battlin’ Bears (12-6) scored the first basket of the game when Gracee Lekvold hit a three-pointer as the shot clock expired, but the Argos (13-6) would answer with a pair of free throws from freshman Monique Carter and a layup from senior Maddy Dixon to take a 4-3 lead, according to the UP athletics recap.

Both sides traded baskets for the rest of the quarter as the Argos took an 8-7 lead into the second. Following a hook shot from RMC to open the second quarter, a jumper and layup from Dixon increased the Argo lead to five. The Argos would continue their momentum with seven points in a row from Carter to make it 21-14 halfway through the second. The Battlin’ Bears would respond with a 7-2 run to bring the game within two, but a jumper by sophomore Camryn Cartwright with 15 seconds left gave UP a 25-21 lead going into the break. Dixon led the way with 12 points in the first half. Rocky Mountain College opened the second half on a 9-1 run, but a three pointer from Carter kept the game tied at 30. The Battlin’ Bears would not go away scoring five straight until a layup from Dixon cut the lead to three midway through the third quarter. Dixon would add a pair of free throws on back-to-back trips to put the Argos ahead 36-35 with two minutes left in the third. Both teams would go back and forth until a three pointer by RMC put the Battlin’ Bears ahead by three going into the fourth. Rocky Mountain College opened the fourth with an 8-0 run and despite a late three from Maldonado, the Argos fell to the Battlin’ Bears 58-47. Ehnes also covered the men’s game for The Electric.

The University of Providence men’s basketball team also fell to Rocky Mountain College 96-84 on Jan. 25.

The Argos (10-9) scored the first basket of the game when senior Davien Harris-Williams went around the screen and hit a three pointer, but the Battlin’ Bears (11-8) would respond immediately with a floater and a pair of free throws to take a 4-3 lead, according to the UP athletics recap.

Rocky Mountain went on a 7-2 run but a layup by Harris-Williams shortened the RMC lead to three.

The Battlin’ Bears would continue their momentum scoring five straight points, but senior Jevon Burton answered with eight straight of his own to tie the game at 21.

Over the next five minutes RMC would push their lead out to 10, but a three from senior Jaylin Reed cut the lead to seven midway through the first half.

Both teams would trade baskets until RMC ended the half on an 11-4 run to go into the break leading the Argos 55-40.

UP would score the first basket of the second half off a layup from Harris-Williams, and following a layup from RMC, senior Jake Olsen would make a tip in to cut the lead to 13.

On the next possession, the Battlin’ Bears would hit a three and a layup to take their biggest lead of the game 62-44.

Both sides would go back and forth over the next five minutes until a 5-0 run by RMC increased the Battlin’ Bears lead to 21.

UP answered with a 5-0 run of their own, but two straight baskets for RMC kept the Battlin’ Bears leading by 19.

The Argos cut the lead to 13 midway through the second half, but over the next four minutes RMC would slowly extend their advantage back out to 18.

