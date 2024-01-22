GFPS receives two superintendent applications; moving forward with interviews

The Great Falls Public Schools district has received two applications for superintendent.

The application deadline was Jan. 16 and the applicants are Heather Hoyer, current assistant superintendent at GFPS, and Steven Mayhue, superintendent of Froid Public Schools in northeastern Montana.

In November, the school board hired the Montana School Boards Association to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

For the organization to produce advertising materials for the position, they needed authorization of the information to be included, such as salary range, closing date and required application materials.

District staff worked with MTSBA to create a superintendent advertisement. The board budget committee met Dec. 5 and reviewed current AA superintendent salaries and recommended the salary range be $175,000 to $185,000.

The board approved that range and the advertisement during their Dec. 11 meeting.

During their Jan. 22 meeting, Gordon Johnson, GFPS board chair, said that MTSBA notified the board of the two applicants and that he and Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations manager, spoke with MTSBA about their options.

Johnson said MTSBA advised that the district could proceed with the process with the two applicants or could extend the search by two weeks to cast a wider net, or examine the salary range that they advertised, or some combination of those options.

“We need to make a decision as to how to proceed,” Johnson said.

Bill Bronson, school board member, moved to proceed with their interview process with the two applications.

Mark Finnicum, board member, seconded the motion and said he believed they should move forward.

Bronson said he didn’t see the value in extending the search another two weeks.

He said the district gave enough time for applications but was “obviously disappointed,” to only receive two applications.

Bronson and Johnson said the number of applications was indicative of the current education climate.

There was no public comment and the board voted unanimously to move forward with the two applicants.

During the board comment at the end of the Jan. 22 meeting, Kim Skornogoksi, board member, said that choosing a superintendent is the most important decision they make as trustees.

She encouraged her fellow board members to prepare for the interviews by reviewing the applications and developing questions for the candidates.

The board is scheduled to meet Jan. 29 to review the applications and determine which would be invited for interviews.

Skornogoski said that since there were only two applicants, that meeting may not be necessary.

Johnson said they’d determine that during their Jan. 23 board committee meeting, which is only two board members and staff.

The board is currently scheduled to conduct superintendent interviews on Feb. 15 and select a superintendent during a special meeting on Feb. 20.

The district opened a community survey on the superintendent search in late December that closed Jan. 19.

The superintendent’s salary is funded through the elementary and high school general fund budgets.

In February 2021, Moore’s salary was $160,000 and the board approved a three year increase to $165,000 for the next school year, $170,000 the second year and $175,000 the third year.

The minimum requirements for the superintendent are a masters degree or better in school administration, a valid Montana administrator’s certification with appropriate administrative endorsements upon hire and at least five years of experience in school administration.

State law requires that school systems with 31 or more full time licensed staff employ a full-time licensed superintendent “who shall devote full time to administration and supervision.”

The Electric first reported on Nov. 13 that Superintendent Tom Moore is retiring effective June 30, 2024.

