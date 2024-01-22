Business Bites: Texas Roadhouse; Evergreen Nutrition opens; Winter Trails Day; wrestling scholarships; Rise wins competition; fiber forum; Classic 50s seeking kitchen lessee; and more

Texas Roadhouse

Yes, we’ve been hearing the rumors, and The Electric was the only outlet in town to report on the lawsuit between Holiday Village Mall and Ross over the potential Texas Roadhouse location on mall property.

It was mentioned during Great Falls Development Alliance’s Ignite event earlier this month that a Texas Roadhouse hadn’t made it to present.

So, we checked again with Texas Roadhouse to see if there was an update.

The response from the corporate office on Jan. 16 was “we do not have any plans in Great Falls at this time.”

A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for late February.

We’ll keep checking and report any confirmed updates.

Evergreen Nutrition

Not Your Mama’s sold and Evergreen Nutrition has opened in its place at 924 13th Ave. S.

Winter Trails Day

Get Fit Great Falls, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, is hosting Winter Trails Day 2024 on Feb. 3 at the Silver Crest Winter Recreation Area.

This free event sponsored by Scheels and Bighorn Outdoor Specialists offers guided hikes, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. All snowshoes are provided free thanks to the U.S. Forest Service, Wild Montana and Montana Discovery Foundation. No matter your age or experience, there is a hike for everyone.

Space for the snowshoe hikes is limited and all participants must register in advance online here.

Big Horn Outdoor Specialists will also be offering a guided cross-country ski tour at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 for a limited number of registrants. Reservations for this tour must be made separately at Bighorn Outdoor Specialists (406-453-2841).

Bighorn will lend their skis free of charge. Individuals must visit the shop to be sized for boots and skis. Bighorn will have their ski equipment available the rest of the day for those who want to try cross country skiing after their snowshoe hike.

All participants must be dressed warmly with layers and bring their own food and drink for the day. Carrying a small day pack on the trail is highly recommended. A face covering is recommended when fitting snowshoes and skis and in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Wresting scholarships

For the 18th consecutive year Zander Blewett, a trial lawyer from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt and Blewett PLLC in Great Falls, is offering three $1,000 scholarships to the top student/wrestlers around the state for Classes AA, A, and B/C.

The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement. Both boys and girls wrestlers are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The award will go to one senior high school wrestler in each class around Montana who best qualifies.

Applicants do not have to win the state championship to qualify for this scholarship; if they do win, they must still exhibit strong academic achievement.

The winner of each class must attend a U.S. college and a $1,000 check will be sent to that college to help defray the cost of tuition.

Applications for the Blewett Wrestling Scholarship are due April 2 and are available here.

Rise

All three Rise Athletics teams took first place in the Battle of T-Town cheer competition in Tacoma, Wash., Jan. 13-14, and the gym also won spirit award.

All three teams also won bids to All Star Worlds.

TDS Fiber Forum

TDS is hosting a Fiber Forum to provide information on their network installation and the team will be available for questions.

The forum is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 on the second floor of the University Center at the University of Providence, 1301 20th St. S.

Classic 50’s

Classic 50’s is looking for a new lessee for its 2,600-square-foot kitchen and restaurant space.

For inquiries and to schedule a viewing, call 406-402-8180.

Papo’s opened in the space in mid-November but will be moving out around the end of February, according to the casino.

Kellergeist

The city planning office issued a building permit in January for their renovations at Kellergeist’s original location at 111 Central Ave.

Emerald City Casino The city planning office issued a building permit for a new Emerald City Casino at 1701 10th Ave. S. Old Eddie’s Supper Club The city planning office issued a demolition permit for the space in November. The permit notes indicate they’re removing ceiling tiles, taking out the existing bar and removing sheetrock. The owner listed on the permit is Trohn LLC, which operates Emerald City Casinos and Taco Treats in town. It’s not yet been confirmed what the applicant intends to do with the former Eddie’s, according to city planning. Friends of Library sale

The Friends of the Great Falls Library are starting their annual donation days on Feb. 2.

Donations will be taken at the alley dock every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 27.

The book sale dates are May 9, 10 and 11, and May 16, 17 and 18.

For more information, call 908-328-1658.

Made in Montana retailer of the year

Nominations are open for the 2024 Made in Montana retailer of the year.

The award recognizes a Made in Montana retail store that consistently and enthusiastically supports Montana producers through mentoring and retailing Made in Montana products.

Made in Montana asks for nominations from members, chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, customers, tourism partners, peers and others. The final decision is made by Montana Department of Commerce program staff based on quality/quantity of nominations as well as knowledge of the retail store and history.

If you know or work with a Montana retail store that meets the criteria, this is your chance to nominate them to be honored as the 2024 Made in Montana Retailer of the Year.

The award is presented during Wholesale Day, March 8, at the Made in Montana Tradeshow.

