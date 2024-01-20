Sunday Reads: Jan. 21
Get outside to enjoy the warmer temperatures and sunshine, but also catch up on this week’s reading list.
The New York Times: DOJ finds ‘Significant Failure’ in Uvalde Police response to shooting
NPR: Home sales plunged in 2023, thanks to high mortgage rates
Associated Press: States with big climate goals strip local power to block green projects
The New York Times: Bloomberg initiative will prepare Boston high schoolers to start hospital jobs
City Lab: Massachusetts, Washington, DC, fight opioid deaths with naloxone near transit
The New York Times: Cancer deaths are falling, but there may be an asterisk
The Washington Post: The high-stakes diplomatic scramble to avert an Israel-Lebanon war
ProPublica: The failed promise of independent election mapmaking
The Texas Tribune: San Antonio plans to tackle violence with a public health approach. Here’s what that looks like.
New Jersey Monitor: New Jersey consumers will have right to opt out of online data collection under new law
Chicago Tribune: Chicago sued by Texas bus company over migrant rules
The Washington Post: A new EPA rule could save 4,200 lives a year, but lobbyists warn it could cost Biden his reelection
Tampa Bay Times: Florida education board votes to end diversity efforts at state colleges
Alabama Reflector: The Long Decline: How depopulation hurts Alabama’s rural communities
The Washington Post: Most of Sports Illustrated’s staff has been laid off, threatening the iconic publication’s future
Axios: America’s hidden grocery winner: What’s fueling Aldi’s growth
The New York Times: Germany, once a powerhouse, is at an economic ‘standstill’
Governing: The financial pain for cities from struggling downtowns
The Washington Post: Science is revealing why American politics are so intensely polarized
The New Yorker: Trials of the witchy women
The Economist: An unpopularity contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump looms