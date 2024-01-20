Sunday Reads: Jan. 21

Get outside to enjoy the warmer temperatures and sunshine, but also catch up on this week’s reading list.

The New York Times: DOJ finds ‘Significant Failure’ in Uvalde Police response to shooting

NPR: Home sales plunged in 2023, thanks to high mortgage rates

Associated Press: States with big climate goals strip local power to block green projects

The New York Times: Bloomberg initiative will prepare Boston high schoolers to start hospital jobs

City Lab: Massachusetts, Washington, DC, fight opioid deaths with naloxone near transit

The New York Times: Cancer deaths are falling, but there may be an asterisk

The Washington Post: The high-stakes diplomatic scramble to avert an Israel-Lebanon war

ProPublica: The failed promise of independent election mapmaking

The Texas Tribune: San Antonio plans to tackle violence with a public health approach. Here’s what that looks like.

New Jersey Monitor: New Jersey consumers will have right to opt out of online data collection under new law

Chicago Tribune: Chicago sued by Texas bus company over migrant rules

The Washington Post: A new EPA rule could save 4,200 lives a year, but lobbyists warn it could cost Biden his reelection

Tampa Bay Times: Florida education board votes to end diversity efforts at state colleges

Alabama Reflector: The Long Decline: How depopulation hurts Alabama’s rural communities

The Washington Post: Most of Sports Illustrated’s staff has been laid off, threatening the iconic publication’s future

Axios: America’s hidden grocery winner: What’s fueling Aldi’s growth

The New York Times: Germany, once a powerhouse, is at an economic ‘standstill’

Governing: The financial pain for cities from struggling downtowns

The Washington Post: Science is revealing why American politics are so intensely polarized

The New Yorker: Trials of the witchy women

The Economist: An unpopularity contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump looms

