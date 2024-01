Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours captured some shots from the Jan. 19 boys basketball games in Great Falls for The Electric.

First up, the Bozeman Gallatin game at Great Falls High.

Gallatin: 64

Great Falls: 49

Next up, Bozeman High School at C.M. Russell High School.

Bozeman: 63

CMR: 49

Share this: Twitter

Facebook