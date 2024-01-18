Neighborhood council meetings Jan. 22-26

Three neighborhood councils meet Jan. 22-26.

Great Falls Citizens Council, or the Council of Councils, meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

The council includes a representative from each of the nine neighborhood councils and two city commissioners.

Agenda items include an update from the Great Falls Police Department, the city growth policy process, election of officers and council reports.

More information on the Great Falls Citizens Council is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Corpus Christi Church at 410 22nd Ave. N.E.

Agenda items fundraising for Skyline and Valley View parks, council trifold brochure and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include 36th Street South traffic study, election of officers, bylaw review and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

