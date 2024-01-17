Threats made to schools across Montana; GFPS remains open; Cascade school closed Wednesday

Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent said late Jan. 16 that the district was made aware of a threat made by email around 8:30 p.m.

Moore said in an email to media that the district and the Great Falls Police Department were made aware of the threat made by email sent to numerous individuals, including the administration and board members of school districts across the state.

Moore said the district is communicating with law enforcement at the state and local level.

“This threat is not believed to be credible, and Great Falls Public Schools plans to continue with our regular school schedule at this time. There will be an increased law enforcement presence in place in and around our schools that guides our response in the event of a threat,” Moore said.

He said that if parents choose to keep their children home from school on Jan. 17 to notify the school and the absence will be excused.

Moore said the district will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Cascade Public Schools District received the same threat, which they said was a bomb threat, and have canceled school and all school-related events and activities for Jan. 17.

“While the threat level appears to be low and not immediate, we are not taking any chances and want to exercise caution until the authorities can clear the building of any posed threat,” according to the Cascade schools website.

The district said they’d be in communication on their reopening plan and that they are working with authorities to ensure students and staff are safe to return to the building.

