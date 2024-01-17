Commission approves aquatic center change order

City Commissioners unanimously approved a $52,978.33 change order for the new indoor aquatics center during their Jan. 16 meeting.

It’s the sixth change order and includes:

north sidewalk credit: reduction of $2,973.60

alternate #4 credit conduits for training equipment: reduction of $7,526.34

upgrade chain link fencing: $3,743.27

emergency eye wash and shower: $4,401.33

desert aire refrigeration requirements: $19,797.65

alternate #15 flagpole: $12,895.39

add E4 lighted ballard: $2,345.26

security camera revisions: $20,286.37

This change order will be funded by dollars raised through the city’s fundraising campaign for the new facility and not taxpayer funds.

There was no public comment on the change order during the meeting.

This change order increases the total project budget to $21,018,299.86.

During the meeting, Park and Recreation Director Steve Herrig said the city went into the aquatic center construction with several alternates that were pulled out because they didn’t affect operations but would lower project costs.

Herrig said that through the fundraising effort, they’ve been able to add some of those back in.

In the change order approved during the Jan. 16 meeting, Herrig said that some cost was lowered because the Air Force didn’t want to purchase some specialized equipment so the city eliminated the cost to install conduit for that equipment. He said it could be added later if needed.

Herrig said the city had pushed back year four park district projects in case those funds were needed for the aquatic center, but said those projects would resume since the funds shouldn’t be needed for the aquatic center.

The facility is still on track to open in May, he said and Park and Rec staff would return in February to present membership pricing proposals to commissioners.

Commissioner Rick Tryon asked if the flag pole in the change order was made of gold.

Herrig said no, it’s a single flag pole that can hold two flags. The cost includes the concrete pad with inset lights, conduit to the lights and installation.

Herrig said COVID drove that cost up by about $3,000.

According to Great Falls Park and Recreation, the second through sixth change orders are being funded through the fundraising campaign, which is ongoing and not all the actual cash pledges have been received by the city.

In some cases, those pledges will be received in installments over time.

Park and Rec hasn’t asked to use additional park district funds for the project but those funds may be needed to complete the project or to cover donations not yet received, according to staff.

Staff is scheduled to brief the commission in February on the use of donations and potential park district funds needed to complete the new aquatic center.

he new indoor aquatics and recreation center is 45,000 square feet of new construction, set to open in May 2024, that will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms at 900 29th St. S. in a potion of Lions Park.

The city received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the project that was identified in the 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan. The city will match that with $10 million through the sale of bonds by the park district.

The facility will replace the Natatorium, which was closed in 2018 and is scheduled for demolition this fall, and once opened, the city will close the current Community Recreation Center in the downtown area.

The city dubbed the facility Aim High Big Sky during the conceptual design phase while pursuing the DOD grant but has named it the Scheels Aim High Big Sky for 20 years for the store’s $1 million contribution to the project.

In October, commissioners approved the fifth change order for $13,753.20.

During their September meeting, City Commissioners approved a fourth change order for the new facility totaling $588,052.50.

In November 2021, commissioners awarded a $18.3 million contract to Swank Construction.

In March 2022, commissioners approved a change order that reduced the cost by $244,655 by changing materials. That change didn’t affect amenities, but changed materials used for a cost savings, according to staff.

In July 2022, commissioners approved the second change order for $91,029.58 to address plan review and permit fees and structural enhancements.

In June 2023, commissioners approved a change order for $116,680.25 to address structural enhancements and added more amenities.

In December 2023, Park and Rec staff updated commissioners on the project and said they’d be back to the commission in February to present the proposed fee structure for the facility.

According to city data, the project was budgeted at $20.96 million and so far, $17.44 million has been expensed.

