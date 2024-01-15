GFFR responds to 100 calls over frigid weekend

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to 100 calls for service in frigid weather Jan. 12-15.

Of those calls, three were structure fires, one car fire, seven natural gas calls in structures and five calls for breaks to sprinkler systems, according to GFFR.

On Jan. 13, GFFR responded to two structure fires within three hours of each other.

The first fire call came in at 6:40 p.m. at 1603 1st Ave. N., a house split into three apartments, according to GFFR.

The fire started in the attic, according to GFFR.

There were no injuries, but one apartment was deemed unlivable and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants, according to GFFR.

The second structure fire call came at 9:02 p.m. at 1018 8th Ave. S., a multi-family residence, according to GFFR.

The second fire started in the basement and no residents were injured or displaced.

The fire fire was determined to be electrical and the second is still under investigation, according to GFFR.

At 7:32 a.m. Jan. 15, GFFR responded to a fire call at 1127 7th Ave. N. and found a fire in the wall and floor of the kitchen.

The cause of the fire was deemed electrical with no injuries or displaced residents, according to GFFR.

“Over this time, not only have the crews from Great Falls Fire Rescue been extremely busy, they have had to battle the bitter cold, dealing with frozen fire hoses, frozen tools, and frozen fire engines. Given these hardships, the crews of GFFR have continued to adapt and provide fire and life safety protection to the citizens of Great Falls,” according to GFFR.

