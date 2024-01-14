Sunday Reads: Jan. 14

While you’re inside avoiding the frigid temperatures, here’s this week’s reading list.

The New York Times: Supreme Court to hear case over homelessness rules in Oregon

The New York Times: A city’s campaign against homelessness brings stories of violence

The Atlantic: The feeling of losing snow

The Washington Post: How Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s medical mystery ignited a firestorm

The Economist: The truth about Flight MH17

Associated Press: A judge has found Ohio’s new election law constitutional, including a strict photo ID requirement

L.A. Times: East Palo Alto goes from U.S. ‘murder capital’ to zero homicides

The Washington Post: Phoenix officials mount fight to block a potential Justice Department oversight of local police amid misconduct probe

The Economist: Mayday! War stalks the world’s oceans

The Atlantic: Why parents struggle so much in the world’s richest country

The Economist: Vladimir Putin cannot keep funding his war for ever

The Washington Post: Fight over toxic Maui wildfire waste brews in Lahaina.

FERN and NPR: Can $3 billion convince Black farmers to trust the USDA?

Axios: Who’s unhappy? Rural Americans

The Economist: Our former Moscow correspondent picks seven books on Russia

The New York Times: One man’s mission to revive an indigenous language in Argentina

The Washington Post: Civil War talk in presidential contest reveals fresh divisions on race

Boston Globe: Rhode Island plans to construct ‘village’ of small shelters for homeless people

Washington State Standard: State lawmakers consider blocking Washington police from lying during interrogations

The New York Times: Microsoft tops Apple to become most valuable public company

The Athletic: ESPN used fake names to secure Emmys for ‘College GameDay’ stars

Axios: How state governments plan to target drug costs and health worker shortages

The New Yorker: Coming of age at the dawn of the social internet

Texas Public Radio: Texas school districts lose $300 million in federal special education funding

The New York Times: Can Taylor Tomlinson have it all and a life, too?

