City seeking applicants for multiple advisory boards

The city is seeking applicants for a variety of advisory boards.

Citizen interest forms are available in the city manager’s office upstairs at the Civic Center, by calling 406-455-8450 or on the city website.

Business Improvement District

The City Commission is accepting applications for the Business Improvement District board of trustees to fill the remainder of a four-year term through June 30, 2024.

The seven-member board is appointed by the City Commission, serving four-year terms.

The board oversees the functions, operations, management and administration as necessary to carry out the purposes and objectives of the BID.

Interested applicants must be owners of property within the boundaries of the Business Improvement District or their personal representative, agent or guardian.

Meetings are scheduled on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact the Business Improvement District at 727-5430.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 30.

Parking Advisory Commission

The City Commission is seeking applications for the Parking Advisory Commission.

In 2023, several board members resigned from the commission and the city is looking to fill four vacancies.

Two of the appointments will be for partial terms through April 30, 2025 and two are for full three-year terms.

The City Commission appoints five members to the board and an ex-officio member is appointed by the Business Improvement District.

Experience or interest in the Great Falls central business district is helpful but not necessary.

The PAC advises the city commission, city manager, and planning department staff on matters related to parking issues within the downtown parking district.

Applicants must reside within the city limits.

Members serve without compensation.

For more information, contact Brock Cherry at 406-455-8530.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 30.

Great Falls Housing Authority Board

The City Commission is seeking applications for a citizen to serve on the Great Falls Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

There is one opening for a tenant member for the remainder of a two-year term through June 30, 2024.

The GFHA Board consists of seven commissioners appointed by the city commission; two tenant members and five non-tenant members.

The tenant applicants must be a resident of the housing authority properties, living on the main site, Austin Hall, Sunrise Courts, Yeoman Tynes, Russell, Sand Hills, Holland Court Apartments or be a tenant participating in the GFHA Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Board meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at noon for about two hours.

For more information, contact Greg Sukut at 406-453-4311.

Applications will be accepting until position is filled.

Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board

There is one position available for the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board.

The board consists of five to seven members who advise on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms.

Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon.

For more information, contact Owen Grubenhoff at 406-455-8510.

Applications are being accepted until the position is filled.

Advisory Commission on International Relationships

The city is seeking applications for the Advisory Commission on International Relationships.

There are four openings on the commission for three year terms.

The commission consists of nine to eleven members who provide support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community.

Meetings are generally held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

For more information on the commission, contact Sandra Erickson at 406-452-0961.

Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.

