No PFAS detected in city water

The city completed their 2023 testing for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA.

The testing is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5.

The city conducted consistent sampling each quarter and the testing confirmed no detects of PFAS or PFOA in the city water supply, according to the city.

PFAS and PFOA are commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they are highly persistent in the environment and don’t break down easily.

The EPA’s rule requires that unregulated contaminants such as PFAS/PFOA to be monitored by public water systems.

PFAS and PFOA are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, including cookware, waterproofing agents, food packaging and firefighting foams used on military bases and commercial airports.

They have been widely used due to their unique properties, such as water and grease resistance, durability, and heat resistance, according to the city.

“Because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment,” according to the EPA.

The widespread use and persistence of PFAS and PFOA has raised concerns about their potential adverse health effects, including cancers, endocrine disruption and immune system depression, according to the city.

“The City of Great Falls water treatment plant annually treats nearly 4 billion gallons of drinking water for the citizens of Great Falls. In 2023, the plant operated the entire year without violations and met or exceeded all EPA and DEQ water quality requirements. As part of the commitment to providing the residents of Great Falls with safe, quality drinking water, the water treatment plant is regularly undergoing routine testing, maintenance and upgrades,” Jason Fladland, city water utility branch manager, said in a release.

For additional information about the city’s drinking water quality, contact the water treatment lab at 406-727-1325 or their website.

